McDonald had three yards on one catch in Pittsburgh's 26-21 win over Denver Sunday.
Targeted twice McDonald produced the identical stat line as in Week 1. He is behind Eric Ebron on the tight end depth chart and the offense just has too many receiving options to suggest McDonald has any fantasy value heading into Week 3 against the Texans.
