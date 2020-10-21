McDonald was not targeted on any of his 40 offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-7 win against the Browns.

The veteran tight end was right on trajectory with his usual workload in Week 6, as he had averaged 39 offensive snaps per game over Pittsburgh's first four outings of the year. The Steelers ran it on the Browns 37 times compared to just 23 pass attempts, having jumped out to a dominant 24-0 advantage by the 5:43 mark of the second quarter. McDonald may see more work in the passing game Week 7 against the Titans in what figures to be a highly-competitive clash, and he has a decent chance of falling into the end zone with Tennessee already having surrendered four touchdowns to opposing TEs on the season.