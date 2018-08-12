Steelers' Vance McDonald: No practice Saturday
McDonald (foot) is not practicing Saturday, Jeremy Folwer of ESPN reports.
McDonald, who didn't play in Thursday's preseason opener, has been nursing an unspecified foot injury for over a week now, and the tight end remains without a firm timeline to return to the field.
