Steelers' Vance McDonald: No practice Tuesday
McDonald (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday.
On the Steelers' estimated injury report Monday, McDonald was listed in a limited capacity, so Tuesday's absence is a bit curious. If he wasn't held out in order to focus on rehab, he may have suffered a setback of some type since Sunday's win at Indianapolis. The last report of the week Wednesday should provide some insight into his potential to suit up Thursday against the Titans.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Scores first TD this season•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...