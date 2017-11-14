McDonald (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday.

On the Steelers' estimated injury report Monday, McDonald was listed in a limited capacity, so Tuesday's absence is a bit curious. If he wasn't held out in order to focus on rehab, he may have suffered a setback of some type since Sunday's win at Indianapolis. The last report of the week Wednesday should provide some insight into his potential to suit up Thursday against the Titans.

