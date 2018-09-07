Steelers' Vance McDonald: Not in line to play Sunday
McDonald (foot) won't play Sunday against the Browns, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
McDonald practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, offering hope with regard to his Week 1 status. A subsequent absence Thursday then turned into news Friday that the tight end won't play this weekend. In his absence, Jesse James will start and see added opportunities in Sunday's season opener.
