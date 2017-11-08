Steelers' Vance McDonald: Not on injury report
McDonald (knee) is not listed on the Steelers' Week 10 injury report.
The Steelers' Week 9 bye obviously helped McDonald out and he's on track to be available Sunday against the Colts. His looming return bolsters the team's depth at tight end, but with Jesse James also in the mix, McDonald remains a speculative fantasy lineup option.
