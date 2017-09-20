Steelers' Vance McDonald: Not on injury report
McDonald (back) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
McDonald logged just 18 snaps Week 1 and missed Week 2 with a back injury, but he could have a big role Sunday against the Bears if Jesse James' ankle injury turns out to be serious. Despite playing through the ailment in Sunday's win over the Vikings, James was held out of practice Wednesday.
