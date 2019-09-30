Steelers' Vance McDonald: Not playing Monday
McDonald (shoulder) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Bengals, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Last Wednesday, coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism in McDonald's ability to play through a shoulder injury, but he proceeded to miss every Week 4 practice and was deemed "doubtful" for this contest. McDonald's trend arrived at the logical conclusion, which will allow newcomer Nick Vannett and Zach Gentry to man tight end.
