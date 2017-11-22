McDonald (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

It's not the greatest sign that McDonald isn't able to practice yet after missing the Week 11 win over the Titans, but he does have a couple more days to return to the practice field in advance of Sunday's game against the Packers. In McDonald's absence in Week 11, fellow tight end Jesse James hauled in five of his eight targets for 21 yards and a touchdown.

