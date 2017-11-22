Steelers' Vance McDonald: Not practicing Wednesday
McDonald (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
It's not the greatest sign that McDonald isn't able to practice yet after missing the Week 11 win over the Titans, but he does have a couple more days to return to the practice field in advance of Sunday's game against the Packers. In McDonald's absence in Week 11, fellow tight end Jesse James hauled in five of his eight targets for 21 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Inactive for Thursday Night Football•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: No practice Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Scores first TD this season•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...