McDonald played 39 percent of offensive snaps during Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Ravens, but he wasn't targeted.

McDonald returned from the COVID-19 list in time for Wednesday's divisional contest, but as usual it was Eric Ebron (11 targets) who commanded Ben Roethlisberger's attention at the tight end position. With just nine catches for 61 yards on the year, it's safe to say that McDonald is off the fantasy radar in most formats.