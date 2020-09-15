McDonald caught one pass for three yards in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants.
This was a disappointing outing for McDonald -- who was only targeted twice -- and not at all in the second half. He saw fewer targets in a game only twice all last season and cannot be relied on heading into Pittsburgh's Week 2 home opener against the Broncos.
