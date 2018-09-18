Steelers' Vance McDonald: One reception Sunday
McDonald recorded three receptions for 26 yards across 37 offensive reps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
McDonald split time with Jesse James throughout the contest, bringing in three of his five targets. However, it was McDonald's first game back from foot injury, so there is a possibility he could see a heavier workload Monday against the Buccaneers.
