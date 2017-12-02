Steelers' Vance McDonald: Out Monday
The Steelers have ruled out McDonald (ankle) for Monday's game against the Bengals, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
McDonald was unable to practice throughout the week, rendering the decision to keep him sidelined Monday unsurprising. The absence will mark his third straight while he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Xavier Grimble will presumably once again back up Jesse James at tight end as a result.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Chance to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Inactive for Thursday Night Football•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...