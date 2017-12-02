The Steelers have ruled out McDonald (ankle) for Monday's game against the Bengals, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McDonald was unable to practice throughout the week, rendering the decision to keep him sidelined Monday unsurprising. The absence will mark his third straight while he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Xavier Grimble will presumably once again back up Jesse James at tight end as a result.

