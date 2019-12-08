Play

Steelers' Vance McDonald: Possible concussion

McDonald was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a possible concussion, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit from the game, McDonald hauled in his only target for three yards. Next up for the team's tight and looks in his absence is Nick Vannett.

