McDonald was not targeted on 60 offensive snaps during Monday night's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

The veteran tight end broke 65 percent of the offensive snap share for the first time this season, garnering a whopping 92 percent of the workload against division rival Cincinnati. Eric Ebron's first-half exit from a back injury led to the massive uptick in usage for McDonald, but the 30-year-old still went without a reception for a fourth consecutive outing. His best performance came by way of a three-catch, 35-yard Week 3 output, but McDonald has otherwise not exceeded 15 receiving yards in a game this season. He also remains without a touchdown after scoring three times in 2019.