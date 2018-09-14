Steelers' Vance McDonald: Practices fully, but listed as questionable
McDonald (foot) practiced fully all week, but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
McDonald missed last week's game against the Browns, but his full practice participation this week suggests that he has a solid shot to make his season debut Sunday. Once it's clear he's up to speed, McDonald could offer some fantasy upside, but with fellow tight end Jesse James around and healthy, a wait-and-see approach is probably in order with McDonald in Week 2.
