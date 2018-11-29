Steelers' Vance McDonald: Practices fully
McDonald (hip) returned to a full practice Thursday.
McDonald is thus on track to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, and while the tight end hasn't been a volume play of late with 16 catches over his last five games, he has scored in two of his last three outings. He therefore profiles as a tight end option in deeper fantasy formats in Week 13.
