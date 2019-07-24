Ed Bouchette of The Athletic and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN both believe McDonald is headed for a breakout season.

It's a popular prediction for good reason after the Steelers lost Antonio Brown and Jesse James during the offseason. The former leaves far more targets behind, but it was the latter who often kept McDonald off the field last season, with the tight ends both handling snap shares right around 50 percent. It's reasonable to expect more playing time for McDonald now that Xavier Grimble and fifth-round rookie Zach Gentry are the other options for TE snaps. There's also an opening for someone to step up as Ben Roethlisberger's No. 2 option in the passing game behind JuJu Smith-Schuster. The wideout group includes Donte Moncrief and third-round rookie Diontae Johnson, along with 2018 holdovers James Washington, Eli Rogers and Ryan Switzer.