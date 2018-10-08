Steelers' Vance McDonald: Quiet game against Falcons
McDonald caught one of his two targets for six yards during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons.
Thirteen of Ben Roethlisberger's 29 passes went to Antonio Brown, and the remaining 16 were spread out among seven different players, limiting everyone's fantasy production. McDonald may not fare much better in Week 6 against Cincinnati, a team he that has limited him to three catches for 47 yards in two games during his career.
