Steelers' Vance McDonald: Quiet in return

McDonald (shoulder) caught all three of his targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Baltimore.

After missing Week 4, McDonald returned Sunday to his familiar role as a steady underneath target. The Rice product has a wide frame for red-zone targets, illustrated in Week 2's two-score performance, but is otherwise not going to put up a ton of yards as he's averaging just 9.4 yards per catch this season. The Chargers await in Week 6 and it'll be tough sledding if Mason Rudolph (concussion) is out, despite Devlin Hodge's solid relief work.