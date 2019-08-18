Steelers' Vance McDonald: Quiet in win
McDonald had one reception for five yards in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.
In his first action this preseason, McDonald played 15 snaps but drew just one target, which he hauled in only to fumble it out of bounds after a short gain. The Steelers have been taking a long look at their other tight ends -- including Xavier Grimble and Kevin Rader -- but McDonald is expected to be the starter when the regular season begins.
