McDonald was not targeted over his 28 offensive snaps during Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

The 30-year-old has exceeded 15 receiving yards on only one occasion over 10 appearances this season, and he remains without a touchdown after chalking up seven combined between 2018 and 2019. McDonald has been far less involved as a pass catcher this season compared to last, with just nine catches and 61 yards to his name through 10 outings. Over 14 appearances in 2019, the Rice standout went for 38 receptions, 273 yards and three scores with 2.8 more targets per game.