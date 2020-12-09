McDonald was not targeted over his 28 offensive snaps during Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

McDonald has been far less involved as a pass catcher this season compared to last, with just nine receptions and 61 yards to his name through 10 outings. Over 14 appearances in 2019, he went for 38 catches, 273 yards and three scores with 2.8 more targets per game. The 30-year-old has exceeded 15 receiving yards on only one occasion in 2020, and he remains without a touchdown.