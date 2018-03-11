Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ready for full offseason
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert expects McDonald to benefit from a full offseason with the team, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Reading between the lines, Colbert is hinting that he doesn't plan to release McDonald, who carries a $3.7 million base salary for 2018, per overthecap.com. The 27-year-old was traded from San Francisco to Pittsburgh in August and only had 14 receptions in 10 regular-season games, but he shockingly broke out with 10 catches for 112 yards in a playoff loss to the Jaguars. The huge outing was a first step toward supplanting incumbent starter Jesse James, who's been one of the league's least efficient tight ends on a per-target basis in back-to-back seasons. The Steelers probably hope to see McDonald step up and take the No. 1 job.
