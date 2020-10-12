McDonald recorded one catch for four yards in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Eagles.

McDonald was more involved in Week 3, logging a season-high three receptions and 35 yards, but he took on a minimal role once again following the Steelers' bye week. He remains entrenched behind Eric Ebron on the team's depth chart, which has resulted in McDonald being targeted just eight times over the first four weeks of the 2020 season.