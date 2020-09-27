McDonald caught all three of his targets for 35 yards in the Steelers' 28-21 Week 3 win over the Texans Sunday.
Eric Ebron led Pittsburgh in receiving yards -- and finished tied with receiver James Washington for the most receptions and targets -- further widening the gap with McDonald as the primary pass-catching tight end. Week 4 opponent Tennessee has limited opposing tight ends to just 54 yards per game but have allowed them to score a touchdown in each game. This favors Ebron, making it difficult to insert McDonald in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: More of the same in Week 2•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: One catch in opener•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Role likely decided in camp•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Restructures deal with Steelers•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another disappointing effort•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Lackluster effort in loss•