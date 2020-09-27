McDonald caught all three of his targets for 35 yards in the Steelers' 28-21 Week 3 win over the Texans Sunday.

Eric Ebron led Pittsburgh in receiving yards -- and finished tied with receiver James Washington for the most receptions and targets -- further widening the gap with McDonald as the primary pass-catching tight end. Week 4 opponent Tennessee has limited opposing tight ends to just 54 yards per game but have allowed them to score a touchdown in each game. This favors Ebron, making it difficult to insert McDonald in fantasy lineups.