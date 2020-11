McDonald (illness) has been added to the Steelers' active roster, the Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

McDonald returned to practice this week after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Nov. 10 and is now eligible to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. Through his first eight games this season, McDonald has caught nine passes (on 11 targets) for 61 yards, numbers that keep him off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy leagues.