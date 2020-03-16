Steelers' Vance McDonald: Restructures deal with Steelers
McDonald has restructured his contract with the Steelers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports. As part of his new deal, he agreed to convert $5.5 million in base salary to signing bonus.
The Steelers may have opted to move on from McDonald had his deal not been restructured, but regardless, he will remain in Pittsburgh, and the team now has more cap space with which to pursue free agents.
