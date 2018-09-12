Steelers' Vance McDonald: Returns to full participation
McDonald (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
McDonald missed the entire preseason and was either limited or absent at practice last week. After sitting out the first game of the regular season, he's on track to make his 2018 debut in Sunday's home game against the Chiefs. It will be interesting to see how the Steelers split playing time between McDonald and Jesse James, as the latter is more reliable while the former is a far superior athlete. It's a situation best avoided this week, though McDonald is worth keeping an eye on in general.
