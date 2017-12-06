Steelers' Vance McDonald: Returns to full practice
McDonald (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.
McDonald is thus a candidate to return to action Sunday against the Ravens, but in such a scenario, he'd be a fantasy dart, with fellow tight ends Jesse James and Xavier Grimble also in the mix.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Out Monday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Chance to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Inactive for Thursday Night Football•
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...