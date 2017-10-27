Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ruled out for Sunday
McDonald (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Lions, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With McDonald -- who caught two of his three targets for 37 yards in Week 7's win over the Bengals -- unavailable Sunday, Xavier Grimble is a candidate to log added snaps at tight end, while working with Jesse James, who has not caught a pass in either of the Steelers' last two games.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Could miss Week 8 game•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Suffers knee injury in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Grabs first reception of the season•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Invisible in blowout loss•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Still without a catch this season•
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...