McDonald (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Lions, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With McDonald -- who caught two of his three targets for 37 yards in Week 7's win over the Bengals -- unavailable Sunday, Xavier Grimble is a candidate to log added snaps at tight end, while working with Jesse James, who has not caught a pass in either of the Steelers' last two games.