Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ruled out for Week 15
McDonald (concussion) didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The Steelers will be down two of their key pass catchers in Week 15 with McDonald slated to join wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) on the inactive list. Nick Vannett, who played 38 offensive snaps in relief of a concussed McDonald in the Week 14 win over Arizona, is the leading candidate to start at tight end against Buffalo.
