McDonald caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's a 20-17 come-from-behind win at Indianapolis Sunday.

Following a Ryan Shazier interception at the Colts 10-yard line, Ben Roethlisberger found a wide-open McDonald for a 7-yard score, his first as a Steeler. With just five receptions this season, fantasy owners should look elsewhere in Week 11, as the Steelers host a Titans defense that has held opposing tight ends to just two touchdowns in nine games.