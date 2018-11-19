Steelers' Vance McDonald: Scores in second straight
McDonald caught three of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over Jacksonville.
McDonald scored the second of Pittsburgh's three unanswered touchdowns courtesy of an 11-yard grab. The tight end has gotten the ball over the goal line in two straight weeks, raising his season touchdown total to three. McDonald will look to extend that streak against the Broncos in Week 12.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: First touchdown since Week 3•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another disappointing effort in Week 9 win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Three catches in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Seven catches in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Quiet game against Falcons•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another big game in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...