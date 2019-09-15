McDonald caught all seven of his targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-26 loss to Seattle.

Both of McDonald's touchdowns came from backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, who played the entire second half after Ben Roethlisberger exited with an elbow injury. The first one came from eight yards out and the second was a three-yarder. McDonald's instant chemistry with Rudolph means the tight end's fantasy stock shouldn't be impacted too much regardless of the duration of Roethlisberger's absence.