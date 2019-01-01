Steelers' Vance McDonald: Separates himself as lead TE
McDonald caught three of his six targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
A health McDonald played 15 games in a season for the first time since his rookie year in 2013 and set personal bests for receptions (50), targets (72) and yards (610) while matching his season-high of four touchdowns. He has established himself as the top tight end, with Jesse James and Xavier Grimble combining for just 36 catches (on 47 targets). McDonald is the only rostered tight end whose contract isn't up -- as he is signed for three more years -- and should remain atop the depth chart next season.
