Steelers' Vance McDonald: Sits out Thursday's practice

McDonald (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While no reports have surfaced suggesting McDonald suffered a setback coming out of the Week 5 loss to the Ravens, the balky shoulder may be an issue he'll have to manage throughout the season. A non-participant for the first two practices of Week 6, McDonald will still need to log at least a limited session Friday for fantasy managers to have some level of confidence he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Chargers.

