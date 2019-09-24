McDonald was spotted Tuesday with his injured shoulder in a sling, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McDonald played only 15 offensive snaps in the Week 3 loss to the 49ers before the shoulder injury ended his day early. The fact that he's donning a sling in addition to the Steelers' decision to add another tight end (Alize Mack) to their practice squad implies some level of concern that McDonald won't be able to play Monday night against the Bengals. Xavier Grimble is the next man up on the depth chart if McDonald can't go.