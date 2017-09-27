Steelers' Vance McDonald: Still waiting for first target
McDonald was not targeted during the Steelers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Bears.
McDonald was on the field for just 16 of Pittsburgh's 64 offensive snaps as compared to Jesse James' 46. The Steelers acquired McDonald late in the offseason as part of an effort to finally give Ben Roethlisberger a reliable tight end to target, something he has been without since the retirement of Heath Miller. It has been James, not McDonald, however, who has filled that role thus far this season. Late-offseason trades are always tough from an adjustment standpoint, but it isn't looking good for McDonald through the first few weeks of the year.
