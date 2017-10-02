McDonald failed to grab his lone target in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

After totaling 717 yards and seven touchdowns in his previous two seasons, fantasy owners had reasonably high expectations for McDonald when the Steelers traded for him just before the regular season. However, entering Week 5, the former second round draft pick has had just two targets and no receptions. Third-string tight end Xavier Grimble has not seen any targets from Ben Roethlisberger, and even starter Jesse James appears to be an afterthought in the offense. Although the tight end position is thin, there are better fantasy options elsewhere.