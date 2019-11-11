Steelers' Vance McDonald: Struggles in win
McDonald caught three of seven targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams. He also gained two yards on one carry.
Mason Rudolph spread the ball around, with McDonald among five players receiving either six or seven targets. The tight end couldn't do much with his volume though, and he hasn't reached 50 yards receiving in 18 consecutive games dating back to last season. With only two weeks with bye considerations remaining on the NFL schedule, fantasy owners have little reason to roster McDonald in Week 11 against the Browns.
