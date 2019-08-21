Steelers' Vance McDonald: Stuck in committee
Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said McDonald won't see a significant increase in playing time compared to last year, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. "[McDonald] still won't," Fichtner said. "He's never going to play the full game. That's never going to happen."
There was hope for a three-down role after the Steelers lost Jesse James to Detroit, but Fichtner apparently wants to keep McDonald in a timeshare, splitting snaps with Xavier Grimble and/or Zach Gentry. The plan seems to be influenced by McDonald's injury history as well as his reputation for subpar blocking. He should still be on the field for a majority of Pittsburgh's pass plays, with potential to be targeted on a higher percentage of his routes now that the offense doesn't have Antonio Brown hogging looks. Even so, it can only be taken as bad news for fantasy owners when the man in charge of the offense makes it clear he's committed to a timeshare. Stuck in a similar situation last year, McDonald posted a 50-610-4 receiving line across 72 targets and 564 snaps (career highs all around).
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Quiet in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Primed for breakout?•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Headed for larger role•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Separates himself as lead TE•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Hauls in long reception•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: First score in four games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
14-team expert PPR draft results
A deep league draft featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed who the...
-
14-team mock expert auction
A deep-league auction featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed the...
-
Fantasy football prep: Backfield tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.