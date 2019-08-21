Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said McDonald won't see a significant increase in playing time compared to last year, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. "[McDonald] still won't," Fichtner said. "He's never going to play the full game. That's never going to happen."

There was hope for a three-down role after the Steelers lost Jesse James to Detroit, but Fichtner apparently wants to keep McDonald in a timeshare, splitting snaps with Xavier Grimble and/or Zach Gentry. The plan seems to be influenced by McDonald's injury history as well as his reputation for subpar blocking. He should still be on the field for a majority of Pittsburgh's pass plays, with potential to be targeted on a higher percentage of his routes now that the offense doesn't have Antonio Brown hogging looks. Even so, it can only be taken as bad news for fantasy owners when the man in charge of the offense makes it clear he's committed to a timeshare. Stuck in a similar situation last year, McDonald posted a 50-610-4 receiving line across 72 targets and 564 snaps (career highs all around).