Steelers' Vance McDonald: Stuck on sideline
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday that nothing has changed with McDonald (foot), Joe Rutter of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
McDonald is listed as the starting tight end on Pittsburgh's initial preseason depth chart, but he hasn't practiced since July 29 and didn't play in the team's preseason opener Thursday against Philadelphia. The prolonged absence is raising some questions about his Week 1 availability, and McDonald's troublesome medical history does nothing to quell those concerns. Jesse James is no match in terms of athleticism, but his solid track record for durability could ultimately leave him as the team's default No. 1 tight end for a third straight year. The Steelers had been hoping to see McDonald build on his 10-catch performance from last year's playoff loss to Jacksonville.
