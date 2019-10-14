Steelers' Vance McDonald: Suits up for one catch

McDonald (shoulder) caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

McDonald was dealing with a shoulder stinger during practice this week, but he was able to suit up and did not suffer a setback Sunday. The veteran tight end, however, turned in his lowest fantasy output this year due to run-heavy gameplan. Coach Mike Tomlin was clearly trying to protect rookie third-stringer, Devlin Hodges, which hurt his entire receiving unit outside of dump offs to James Conner. With an upcoming bye week, there is a chance the Steelers could get Mason Rudolph (concussion) back in time for their Week 8 matchup with Miami, which would certainly boost McDonald's fantasy value back to its norm.