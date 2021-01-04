McDonald brought in five of his six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Cleveland.

McDonald saw a season-high six targets Sunday with Eric Ebron on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the regular-season finale. He was much more productive after totaling just five yards over the past five weeks, but he still finished with a disappointing regular season. The 30-year-old missed two games earlier in the season, but his production has steadily declined over the past two years. He was targeted just 20 times during the regular season, tallying 15 receptions for 99 yards. It wouldn't be surprising to see his $5.2 million team option declined during the offseason, and he'll likely see minimal usage during the playoffs this year if Ebron returns to full health.