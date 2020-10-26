McDonald hauled in both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.
After seeing just one target over the past two weeks, McDonald was slightly more involved in the offense in the team's Week 7 matchup. While it was encouraging to see the 30-year-old get some involvement, his target share was quite limited, especially considering that the Steelers attempted 49 passes in a favorable matchup against the Titans. McDonald has been targeted just 10 times over the first six weeks of the season, recording eight receptions for 59 yards.
