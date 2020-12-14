McDonald failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

McDonald's snap count has been relatively consistent in the three weeks since he returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he's been targeted just twice during that time. Even while Eric Ebron has struggled with drops recently, McDonald has been unable to carve out a significant role within the pass-heavy Pittsburgh offense. The 30-year-old has recorded just nine receptions for 61 yards over 11 games this year.