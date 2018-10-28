McDonald caught all three of his targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.

McDonald seems to have emerged as the primary tight end target in Pittsburgh's offense. Over the past five games he has caught 20 of 22 targets for 295 yards but has just one touchdown to show for it over that span. In Week 9 he faces a Baltimore defense against which he caught all five of his targets for 62 yards in a 26-14 loss earlier this season.