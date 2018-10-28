Steelers' Vance McDonald: Three catches in win
McDonald caught all three of his targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.
McDonald seems to have emerged as the primary tight end target in Pittsburgh's offense. Over the past five games he has caught 20 of 22 targets for 295 yards but has just one touchdown to show for it over that span. In Week 9 he faces a Baltimore defense against which he caught all five of his targets for 62 yards in a 26-14 loss earlier this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Seven catches in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Quiet game against Falcons•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another big game in loss•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Career-high 112 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Trio of catches Sunday•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Cleared for season debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...