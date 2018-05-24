McDonald will be featured more in the Pittsburgh offense in 2018, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

McDonald played in 10 games during his first season with the Steelers in 2017, hauling in just 14 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown on the year. However, he showed out in the playoffs against Jacksonville, recording 10 catches for 112 yards in the game. McDonald has never been a consistent fantasy option at tight end, but he could be worth backup or spot start consideration in most formats if he sees an increased role as the top tight end with the Steelers.