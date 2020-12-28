McDonald hauled in his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

McDonald was on the field for a season-high 60 offensive snaps in Pittsburgh's Week 15 loss after Eric Ebron exited the contest in the first half. However, McDonald logged just 16 offensive snaps against Indianapolis as Ebron returned to the field in Week 16. The 30-year-old has been targeted just three times over the past five weeks, and his reception Sunday was his first since Week 9.